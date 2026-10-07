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Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in Indian team after 4 years: How past veterans responded to T20I comebacks

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India T20I comeback at 36 brings memories of veteran returns by Ashish Nehra, Dinesh Karthik, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. Their experiences show why role clarity, immediate impact and fitness will be crucial for Bhuvneshwar’s late-career comeback.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 07:28 PM IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in Indian team after 4 years: How past veterans responded to T20I comebacks
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When the BCCI revealed India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series, one announcement turned a few heads—Bhuvneshwar Kumar was back. After being left out of the national team since late 2022, the 36-year-old swing master forced his way back in on the strength of dominant performances in domestic cricket and the IPL. It’s not every day that you see a player get recalled at 36 especially in a format obsessed with youth and raw speed. Still, Indian cricket has seen its share of veterans making remarkable comebacks. The big question is—how do these seasoned pros take on the pressure when they’re handed these late-career chances? And what should Bhuvneshwar do next?

The Ashish Nehra blueprint

If you’re looking for the perfect example, just rewind to Ashish Nehra’s return in 2016. By then, Nehra was 36 too and had been off the T20I scene for nearly five years. When he got that call for the Australia tour before the T20 World Cup, he didn’t treat it as a victory lap. Nehra went full tactical specialist—deadly in the Powerplay, sharp and clever at the death, a real captain’s dream for MS Dhoni. Instead of fading out quickly he kept playing for nearly two years and chose to retire on his terms in front of a home crowd in Delhi. Nehra proved that cricketing smarts and experience can beat raw pace any day.

Dinesh Karthik’s specialist reboot

Then there’s Dinesh Karthik. Written off more than once and almost settling into a new career in commentary, he suddenly flipped the script. In the IPL, he carved out a niche as a high-octane finisher. At 37, after years in the wilderness Karthik earned his India recall and grabbed the opportunity—blasting a rapid-fire 55 against South Africa and snatching a ticket to the 2022 T20 World Cup. What stood out? His role was crystal clear. No confusion, just pure finishing power.

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh: Legends with mixed returns

In 2016, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh made surprise returns too. Yuvraj chipped in with some crucial cameos especially in the Asia Cup but he struggled to keep the scoreboard moving against top-quality pace. Harbhajan found opportunities hard to come by stuck behind newer spinners like Ashwin and Jadeja. Their runs with the team showed that a big reputation might open the door but only quick adaptation keeps you inside.

What Bhuvneshwar needs to do now

Bhuvneshwar’s return isn’t just the result of nostalgia—it’s a story of hard work. He’s cut down to 13% body fat, crushed heavy squat sets, and taken 45 IPL wickets in the last two years. History tells us that for a late-career comeback to work, you need three things:

1. Absolute role clarity—knowing exactly when and where you’re most valuable (early swing, late overs, that sort of detail).

2. Immediate impact—no time for slow starts, you have to deliver from ball one.

3. Ironclad fitness—your body has to keep up with the grind.

If Bhuvneshwar brings the same tactical focus Nehra did and the specialist confidence Karthik showed, this isn’t just a feel-good reunion. It could be the start of a bold remarkable final chapter in his international career.

India’s T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

Series schedule:

First T20I: 22 October, Christchurch 
Second T20I: 24 October, Christchurch 
Third T20I: 27 October, Wellington
Fourth T20I: 30 October, Auckland
Fifth T20I: 1 November, Hamilton

Also read| Can Sourav Ganguly coach Delhi Capitals while heading CAB? Former BCCI boss responds to big controversy

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