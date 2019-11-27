Bhubaneswar, Rourkela to host FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, confirms Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik officially announced that the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup will be hosted in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

For the second consecutive time, India was picked to host the men's hockey world cup in 2023 by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) earlier this month.

The showpiece event will officially kick-off on January 13 and will go on till January 29.

"We hosted the 2018 World Cup and I would like to announce that the 2023 Hockey World Cup will again be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Are you happy. I am happy," Patnaik said while addressing the crowd at the Kalinga Stadium in a brief ceremony.

International Hockey Federation and Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra, Hockey India president Mohammed Mushtaque Ahmed, Odisha sports minister Tusharkanti Behera were all present at the ceremony when the announcement was made.

Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, for the second consecutive time, will be hosting the grand event after successfully doing it in 2018.

The state capital will also be hosting the 2020 FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup.