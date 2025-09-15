'Bhikariyo ke pass ek hi bat hai': Netizens brutally troll Pakistan after two batters use same bat during IND vs PAK match

DNA TV Show: Will there be another coup in Nepal?
CRICKET
During the recent IND vs PAK match in Dubai, a Pakistan batter was spotted passing on his bat to the next one after his dismissal, following which netizens are brutally trolling the Men in Green on social media. Watch the viral clip.
In recent times, the Pakistan cricket team has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, be it their star players failing to perform in crucial matches or players dropping easy catches in every other game. However, this time, Pakistan is being trolled after their recent game with arch-rivals India on September 14. During the game, when Pakistan was batting first in the group stage match on Sunday, a Pakistan player was spotted sharing the same bat with the next batter after his dismissal. Yes, you read it right!
It was the 6th ball of the 19th over, which was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, when he dismissed Sufiyan Muqeem at 10. Later, when Muqeem was seen walking towards the dressing room, he gave his bat to the next batter, Abrar Ahmed.
Jao jake gully Cricket khelo pic.twitter.com/jzF69ZyqkV— (@Wrong_Yash) September 15, 2025
Soon after the clip went viral on X, social media users were quick enough to troll Pakistan and called them 'bhikari'. One user wrote, ''Inhe bulana hinnhi chahiye bikhari.'' ''Bikharistan,'' wrote another. A third user wrote, ''next time onwards they will have to use the same guard of the returning batsman... uske liye bhi paise nahi rahenge.''
Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat first against India. However, this decision turned out to be wrong for the Men in Green as they managed to post just 127 runs in 20 overs with a loss of 9 wickets. In reply, Suryakumar Yadav-led side chased down the target in the 16th over with 25 balls to spare. India are also currently the table topper in Group A and qualified for the next round of the Asia Cup 2025.