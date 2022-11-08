'Bhau puri aag': Virat Kohli replies to Suryakumar Yadav's comment on his post, fans go gaga over bromance

Source: Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli have come a long way. There was a time when Kohli was seen sledging SKY and there was an infamous stare-off between the pair during an IPL game. But now, their bromance is making Indian fans go gaga behind the pair.

The have grown fond of each other and have been spending time with each other both on and off the pitch. While they were seen celebrating together after helping put up a good total against the Netherlands, Surya even came up with a new nickname for the duo, 'SurVir' which was just the start of their bromance.

From hitting the gym together to praising each other on social media, Suryakumar and Virat have struck up a great bond.

More recently, SKY left a comment on Virat's latest Instagram post, to which Kohli replied, leaving the fans thrilled by their latest interaction.

The former Indian skipper uploaded a video of himself smashing the ball left right and centre in the nets. From the looks of it, Virat appeared to be enjoying his brutal hitting and he even captioned the post in a similar manner.

"Enjoying the process," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Surya took notice of the post and praised the effort from Virat, as he commented, "Angaaar."

Kohli replied to SKY's comment, calling him 'aag'. Thanking his compatriot for the praise, the 34-year-old wrote, "aur bhau puri aaaag."

Team India are currently in Adelaide, preparing for the upcoming semifinal against England on November 10, whereas, New Zealand will take on Pakistan in Sydney on November 9 in the other semifinal.