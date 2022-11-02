'Bharat mata ki jai': Chinese fan cheers for Virat Kohli, Team India in Hindi; watch video

Source: Vimal Kumar (YouTube)

The fandom of Virat Kohli and Team India knows no boundaries. There have been fans of different ethnicities and nations who have arrived in Australia, to cheer for the Men in Blue. A similar incident took place in Adelaide as Rohit Sharma's men locked horns with Bangladesh on Wednesday.

A Chinese man was seen cheering for Virat Kohli and Team India in Hindi, outside the Adelaide Oval. Yes, you read that right. A video of a Chinese man was shared by veteran journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, wherein the fan cheered for India in Hindi.

He said 'Bharat Mata ki jai' and also revealed that his favourite player was Kohli.

Watch: