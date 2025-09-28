'Bharat chak dega phatte’: Harbhajan Singh gives bold prediction ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final

He expressed strong belief in India's dominance based on their comprehensive victories over Pakistan in the group stage and Super Fours matches in the tournament. Harbhajan highlighted that the Indian team has been clinical throughout, demonstrating unity and sharpness under Surya's leadership.

Harbhajan Singh has shared his thoughts ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final tonight between India and Pakistan. When asked about the upcoming match, he bluntly stated, "Bharat chak dega phatte" (India will win). This five-word remark, featured in a video on X by Sports Today, encapsulates the sentiments of both the Indian team and their supporters regarding this crucial game. The team aims to maintain their unbeaten streak and build on their current momentum, while fans are eager to claim bragging rights for the third time in just 14 days.

Harbhajan's assertive comment follows India's comprehensive victories over their rivals in the last two encounters of the Asia Cup 2025. India triumphed over Pakistan by seven wickets during the group stage on September 14, and then decisively won again by six wickets in the Super Fours on September 21.

In the Super Four match, Abhishek Sharma scored an impressive 74 runs off 39 balls, while Shubman Gill contributed 47 runs off 28 balls, paving the way for a successful chase of a challenging target of 172. Beyond their dominance over Pakistan, the Men in Blue have been formidable throughout the tournament, overcoming every opponent they have faced. The team appears to be well-coordinated and at the height of their capabilities. At this point, a statement like the one made by Harbhajan Singh is what fans and supporters expect from the team.

The Asia Cup 2025 has transcended mere cricketing competition. India opted not to shake hands with the Pakistani players in both matches as a response to the tragic events in Pahlagam earlier this year. The Indian captain expressed that his team was "aligned with the BCCI and the Indian government" in dedicating their victories to the victims of that incident.

The refusal to shake hands left Pakistan feeling frustrated and visibly upset, leading their captain Salma Ali Agha to skip the post-match presentation after the first game. The tension escalated to the point where Pakistan threatened to withdraw from their match against the UAE, prompting urgent discussions before they ultimately agreed to play.

