'Bhaiya captain to aap hai': Ishan Kishan trolls Rohit Sharma after missing three ODIs post his 200 vs BAN

Shubman Gill made history on Wednesday (January 18) when he became the latest batter to join the exclusive double-century club in ODIs. In the opening ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand in Hyderabad, the 23-year-old achieved the milestone in the last over of the Indian innings. With this feat, Gill became the fifth Indian and eighth overall batter to hit a double century in 50 overs of cricket.

Gill achieved an impressive feat by scoring 208 runs in just 149 balls, smashing 19 fours and nine sixes. He broke Ishan Kishan's record, who had achieved the same feat last month at the age of 24, to become the youngest batter to make a double century in ODIs

Following the first ODI between India and New Zealand, Ishan Kishan and Indian captain Rohit Sharma welcomed Shubman Gill into the exclusive club of batters who have scored 200 ODI innings. Kishan had achieved the feat on December 10, 2022, when he scored 210 against Bangladesh, while Sharma has three ODI double centuries to his name.

In an effort to mock Ishan, Rohit asked him why he hadn't been able to play the previous three matches after scoring a double-century last month against Bangladesh. Rohit is the only batsman to have scored multiple double centuries and holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs, an impressive 264.

"Ishan yaar, apne 200 bana k teen match nahi khela yaar?" Rohit inquired, to which Ishan responded with a hilarious response, "Bhaiya captain to aap hai," to which all three batters burst out laughing.

Rohit then asked him if he liked batting at No. 4, and Ishan said, "Bhot acha lagta hai, aisa kuch nahi hai, bhot acha lgta hai mujhe 4 number pe."

Ishan made his debut ODI double century as an opening batsman last month, but after Rohit's return to the playing XI, he had to relinquish his spot and take a seat on the bench. He was absent from the three matches against Sri Lanka last week, but was given the opportunity to bat at No. 4 against New Zealand in the absence of KL Rahul.

India posted 349 runs in their 50 overs, but were made to work hard for their victory by Michael Bracewell's hard-hitting 140, which brought the game to a nail-biting finish. In the end, the hosts managed to hold on to their lead and claim a 12-run win.

