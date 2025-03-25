The 18-year-old touched Virat Kohli's feet and hugged him while having a brief chat with the former RCB captain.

Rituparno Pakhira, an 18-year-old fan, took a huge step to meet his hero, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli. He believed that the excitement of the encounter exceeded the potential dangers. This incident occurred last Sunday at Eden Gardens during the IPL 2025 opening game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Pakhira jumped over the fence and ran in the direction of the renowned batsman.

The young fan touched Kohli's feet, gave him a hug, and spoke with the former RCB captain in a heartwarming gesture. Security, on the other hand, moved quickly to remove Pakhira from the stadium. Later, he was detained and brought to Maidan Thana.

“I am very happy despite what happened. Virat is god to me and am happy that I could meet my god," Pakhira tells News18.

“When Virat reached his fifty, I thought this is the moment and I jumped in. After I greeted him, he asked my name and hugged me. He then told me ‘Bhai tu chala ja abhi’ (You should leave now). He also asked security to not do anything to me," Pakhira added.

“I am poor and searching for a good camp (to become a better cricketer). Now that I have met my god maybe, I will start playing better," Pakhira said.

Talking about the match, the chase master Virat Kohli displayed his exceptional skills by scoring an unbeaten half-century, leading RCB to a seven-wicket victory over the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, in the IPL opener.

