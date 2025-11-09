FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'

After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour

What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it

Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to Singapore

Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match

Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma crosses Rs 10000000 mark, Jemimah Rodrigues hits...

Delhi man builds DIY air purifier for Rs 2,000, cuts AQI from 380 to 50 within minutes

After Australia's Perth concert, Diljit Dosanjh faces fresh threats by Khalistani goons to disrupt New Zealand event, Punjabi superstar reacts

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill break world record despite washed-out 5th T20I vs Australia

Vijay Varma opens up about struggling with depression, credits Aamir Khan's daughter for support: 'Ira told me...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Bhai kuch to sharam karo': Pakistan star copies Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebration after winning Hong Kong Sixes 2025, gets trolled online

'Bhai kuch to sharam karo': Pakistan star copies Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebrat

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday celebrations turns chaotic after 36 pounds cake looted in 36 seconds, video goes viral; netizens says, 'isi liye me bihar nahi aata...', WATCH

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday turns chaotic after 36 pounds cake looted..

Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'

Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Bhai kuch to sharam karo': Pakistan star copies Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebration after winning Hong Kong Sixes 2025, gets trolled online

Pakistan star Muhammad Shahzad went viral after copying Hardik Pandya’s iconic T20 World Cup celebration following his team’s Hong Kong Sixes 2025 win. The act drew mixed reactions online, with many fans trolling him and calling out the gesture as unnecessary and attention-seeking.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 10:36 PM IST

'Bhai kuch to sharam karo': Pakistan star copies Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebration after winning Hong Kong Sixes 2025, gets trolled online
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan secured a historic sixth title at the Hong Kong Sixes today, triumphing over Kuwait by 43 runs in the final. However, the celebrations have been marred by a social media uproar. All-rounder Muhammad Shahzad is facing significant backlash from fans after he openly imitated India star Hardik Pandya's famous celebration pose from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Shahzad, who rushed onto the field after the victory, posed with the trophy while mimicking Pandya's iconic 'finger on the lips' gesture, which quickly turned into a viral sensation during the World Cup final. The Pakistani player later took to social media with a playful post, seemingly alluding to an earlier jab made by India’s captain Dinesh Karthik after Pakistan's defeat to India in the group stage.

However, this move did not resonate well with many in the online community. Indian fans were swift to criticize the act as "shameless," with one widely shared comment stating, "Bhai kuch toh sharam karo, at least create your own celebration!" (Brother, have some shame, at least create your own celebration!). Even some Pakistani supporters voiced their disappointment, suggesting that the team should concentrate on crafting their own memorable moments instead of imitating a rival’s signature style.

With this victory, Pakistan has claimed their sixth title in the history of the Hong Kong Sixes, solidifying their status as the most successful team in the tournament's history. They have only lost one match throughout the tournament, which was against India. India, on the other hand, has also won just one match, that being their game against Pakistan.

Abbas Afridi, the team captain, stood out as the top bowler and was named player of the tournament. The Pakistan team walked away with USD 20,000 as the prize for their victory in the competition.

Also read| Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Bhai kuch to sharam karo': Pakistan star copies Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebration after winning Hong Kong Sixes 2025, gets trolled online
'Bhai kuch to sharam karo': Pakistan star copies Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebrat
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday celebrations turns chaotic after 36 pounds cake looted in 36 seconds, video goes viral; netizens says, 'isi liye me bihar nahi aata...', WATCH
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday turns chaotic after 36 pounds cake looted..
Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'
Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani
After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour
After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restor
What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it
What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE