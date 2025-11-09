'Bhai kuch to sharam karo': Pakistan star copies Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebration after winning Hong Kong Sixes 2025, gets trolled online

Pakistan star Muhammad Shahzad went viral after copying Hardik Pandya’s iconic T20 World Cup celebration following his team’s Hong Kong Sixes 2025 win. The act drew mixed reactions online, with many fans trolling him and calling out the gesture as unnecessary and attention-seeking.

Pakistan secured a historic sixth title at the Hong Kong Sixes today, triumphing over Kuwait by 43 runs in the final. However, the celebrations have been marred by a social media uproar. All-rounder Muhammad Shahzad is facing significant backlash from fans after he openly imitated India star Hardik Pandya's famous celebration pose from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Shahzad, who rushed onto the field after the victory, posed with the trophy while mimicking Pandya's iconic 'finger on the lips' gesture, which quickly turned into a viral sensation during the World Cup final. The Pakistani player later took to social media with a playful post, seemingly alluding to an earlier jab made by India’s captain Dinesh Karthik after Pakistan's defeat to India in the group stage.

However, this move did not resonate well with many in the online community. Indian fans were swift to criticize the act as "shameless," with one widely shared comment stating, "Bhai kuch toh sharam karo, at least create your own celebration!" (Brother, have some shame, at least create your own celebration!). Even some Pakistani supporters voiced their disappointment, suggesting that the team should concentrate on crafting their own memorable moments instead of imitating a rival’s signature style.

With this victory, Pakistan has claimed their sixth title in the history of the Hong Kong Sixes, solidifying their status as the most successful team in the tournament's history. They have only lost one match throughout the tournament, which was against India. India, on the other hand, has also won just one match, that being their game against Pakistan.

Abbas Afridi, the team captain, stood out as the top bowler and was named player of the tournament. The Pakistan team walked away with USD 20,000 as the prize for their victory in the competition.

