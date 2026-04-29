'Bhagwan ne laga ke diya': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi responds to 'AI chip in bat' claim after power-hitting blitz

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi responded to viral claims that his bat contains an “AI chip” helping him hit powerful shots. The youngster laughed off the bizarre allegation, saying his power-hitting is simply a gift from God after his explosive performances in the IPL.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn’t waste words when someone asked him about the wildest theory floating around his breakout IPL season. After days of memes and armchair debates about whether this Rajasthan Royals teen wonder had an “AI chip” tucked inside his bat, the 15-year-old just grinned, shrugged like a kid who’s lost count of his sixes, and dropped a line that’s already as viral as his performances.

In a video Rajasthan Royals put up on X, someone went straight for it: “Bat mein AI chip hai kya tumhare?” The question wasn’t really about tech—let’s be honest, no one actually thinks there’s silicon in the willow. It was about their disbelief. Because when a kid barely old enough to have a driving license starts playing at this level, people start looking for explanations outside the cricketing universe.

Sooryavanshi’s reply was as unbothered as his pull shots: “Bhagwan ne laga ke diya. Upar hi bola tha ki bat mein tumhare kuchh lagake de raha hoon. Usika istemaal kar raha hoon.” Basically: “God’s put something in my bat. He told me from above, so I’m just using what he’s given.”

It all started after Pakistani cricket analyst Dr Nauman Niaz joked on air that Sooryavanshi’s bat needed to be checked in a lab, like one of WADA’s dope tests. He tossed out the “AI chip” line because, let’s face it, sometimes a player makes real life look like a video game. The comment exploded online: a prodigy, a crazy theory, and batting that doesn’t seem to care about boundaries—literal or otherwise.

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The “AI chip” joke is just the latest way fans try to wrap their heads around what they’re seeing. Every so often, a player turns up who plays like he’s fast-forwarded his own development. With Sooryavanshi, the gap between his age and his skills is almost disorienting. Teenagers aren’t supposed to hit like this—they’re not supposed to take down veterans with the swagger of someone who’s been here forever.

So the metaphor shifts. Once upon a time, people called it “divine talent” or “genius” or said a batter had “extra time.” Now, in the era of algorithms and gadgets, it’s a chip or a code or something nobody can quite understand. It’s all just shorthand for, “He’s doing stuff we can’t explain.”

What’s interesting is how Sooryavanshi handled it. He didn’t get defensive, didn’t try to break down his technique or make a show of humility. He turned it into an easy joke—moved the conversation from science fiction to faith, from suspicion to playfulness.

For Rajasthan Royals, the video couldn’t have landed better. Here’s a kid who doesn’t just belt out sixes; he’s carrying the weight of hype without breaking a sweat. Indian cricket has seen enough young stars fizzle out under the pressure and noise. Sooryavanshi’s game already demands attention. The way he brushed off the “AI chip” noise shows he might have the calm to handle everything that comes with it.

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