Virat Kohli has the opportunity to make history in the upcoming third Test between India and Australia.

Virat Kohli is poised to make history as he enters the Gabba Test, with India looking to reclaim the lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) after a loss in the Adelaide Test left the five-match series tied at 1-1. The visitors secured a 295-run victory in the series opener at Perth.

Kohli's performance in the series has been a roller-coaster ride, with the 36-year-old experiencing three low scores. He was dismissed for just five runs in the first innings of the first Test, and followed up with scores of 7 and 11 in the pink-ball Test. However, the former India captain bounced back by scoring his 30th Test century in the second innings at Perth.

Kohli now has the opportunity to enhance his remarkable legacy in Australia by becoming only the third visiting player in Test cricket history to score a century in each of the five main Australian centers where Test cricket is played. Sunil Gavaskar and Alaister Cook are the only two players to have achieved this feat.

Gavaskar scored five centuries in Australia, with each coming at a different venue. Cook also accomplished this milestone by scoring centuries in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Among visiting players in Australia, only Jack Hobbs and Walter Hammond have more Test centuries than Kohli, who has seven to his name. Kohli has scored three centuries in Adelaide, two in Perth, and one each in Melbourne and Sydney. In his only Test in Brisbane, during the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli fell short of a century with scores of 19 and 1.

It is noteworthy that Cook and Gavaskar both achieved centuries at the iconic WACA Stadium in Perth, while Kohli has scored two centuries at the newly constructed Optus Stadium in the same city.

In total, Kohli has amassed 12 centuries in Australia, making him the only non-Australian player to achieve more than 10 centuries in the country.

