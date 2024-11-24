Kohli's wife and actor, Anushka Sharma, looked emotional as the Indian camp stood on their feet to applaud and acknowledge the 36-year-old's efforts.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli embraced each other in a warm hug after the stalwart added yet another accolade to his name on the Day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth on Sunday.

Gambhir hugging Kohli after the terrific Hundred at Perth. pic.twitter.com/e0hfEqxt2M — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 24, 2024

When stakes were high and India stood in a precarious situation after losing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel in a flurry, Kohli delivered with unparalleled intensity.

With his usual swagger, Kohli silenced his critics as he swept the ball away for four. Initially, he didn't realise, but once the umpire signalled it, Kohli took off his helmet to celebrate his 81st international hundred.

Kohli's wife and actor, Anushka Sharma, looked emotional as the Indian camp stood on their feet to applaud and acknowledge the 36-year-old's efforts.

BCCI took to X and shared a video highlighting the reaction of the players after Kohli ended his century drought after 16 innings.

On his way to the dressing room, Kohli and Gambhir shared a warm hug, summing up the emotions that were running wild in Perth.

Notably, Gambhir and Kohli have had spats in the past during the Indian Premier League but have now started a new chapter in their relationship.

Speaking after the century, Virat gave credit to his wife for standing by his side and said, "Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes, what goes on in the head when you don't play as well, you make a few mistakes after getting yourself in."

"I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause. I do not want to hang around just for the sake of it. I take pride in performing for the country. Feels amazing. The fact that she is here makes it more special," he added.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah called back Kohli and Nitish Kumar Reddy moments after the 36-year-old's special hundred moment.

Notably, Kohli also achieved 100 tons in professional cricket. In Test format, Kohli has racked up 30 Test centuries in 119 matches. He has garnered 9,145 runs at an average of 48.13, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

