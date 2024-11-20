While Virat Kohli targets new batting records, Jasprit Bumrah is on the cusp of achieving a significant milestone in bowling.

Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia, which is scheduled to start on November 22. As the five-match Test series draws near, several Indian players are poised to make history.

While Virat Kohli targets new batting records, Jasprit Bumrah is on the cusp of achieving a significant milestone in bowling. He is on the verge of becoming the Indian bowler with the most Test wickets in Australia.

1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev holds the record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler on Australian soil, with 51 wickets from 11 Test matches. Bumrah is close to breaking this record, having taken 32 wickets in 7 Test matches in Australia. He needs just 20 more wickets to surpass Kapil Dev's mark and set a new record.

Kapil Dev tops the prestigious list, followed by Anil Kumble (49 wickets), Ravichandran Ashwin (39 wickets), and Bishan Singh Bedi (35 wickets), with Jasprit Bumrah in fifth place, having taken 32 wickets.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia Test squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

(With inputs from ANI)