Team India will face Australia in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, December 14.

Post-experiencing the ‘dream Australia’ in Perth, India had to come to terms with ‘realist Australia’ in Adelaide when they were handed a bruising 10-wicket defeat. India was very jubilant after winning the First Test match by 295 runs but soon they were sobered. The third test now becomes all too important with the series level at one all and Australia will be glad that the match is at their most friendly venue the Gabba in Brisbane.

Definitely, India does have an edge going to Gabba having won their last tour match at the venue against Australia, but the recent pitch report certainly does not favor them. Gabba curator, David Sandurski, revealed that the pitch for the Brisbane Test is quite lively and very different from that of India's last game played at the Gabba. Notably, Australia lost their first test match to India in Brisbane in the 2020-21 season; this came after India grand-slammed them. Australia had not lost any matches in the Gabba since 1988 before that embarrassment. Ironically, Australia was termed as the unbeatable Gabba fortress after that. Earlier this year, Australia were also shocked by West Indies at the same venue. That loss does not include, both defeats took place in mid-January and not during the earlier customary January matches, when the pitches looked far from traditional Gabba wickets.

The Gabba curator stressed that the timing of the Test does indeed influence the condition of the wicket. In his estimation Test matches held prior to the Chrismas break have the pitches that are comparatively young and more active. Australia have lost three of the five Tests played at the Gabba after Christmas in their history, as opposed to only seven of 61 earlier in the summer.

“Different times of year definitely makes it different, it can be a slightly different pitch,” Sandurski said ahead of Saturday’s third Test start as quoted by the West Australian.

“Pitches later in the season might have a bit more wear and tear while ones early in the season usually are a bit fresher and might have a bit more in them. Generally speaking, we still prepare the pitch the exact same way every time to try and get the same good carry, pace and bounce that the Gabba is known for. We are just trying to make a traditional Gabba wicket like we do each year,” he added.

In the game between Victoria and Queensland at the Shield, 15 wickets fell on the first day of the Pink-Ball game before runs started to come when batters dug in later in the game, and David is looking to create a wicket similar to it.

“The aim is to be similar to that wicket where there was a good balance between bat and ball,” Sandurski said. Hopefully there is a bit in it for everyone,” he added.

