Rohit's elegance and Virat Kohli's class will be put to the test as India faces an Australian team determined to prove themselves on the challenging Gabba track.

Following a resounding victory in the opening Test match, Team India suffered a significant setback by losing the second match by 10 wickets in Adelaide. With the series now level at 1-1, all eyes are on Rohit Sharma as he aims to lead his team to victory in the upcoming third Test in Brisbane starting this Saturday.

The pink-ball Test in Adelaide marked the return of skipper Rohit who missed the first match due to the birth of his second child. However, Rohit failed to make an impact with scores of only three and six runs.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah has been a standout performer outshining his counterparts in the series. However, he will need more support from the other end and runs from the likes of Rohit and Kohli to bolster his efforts.

India's main concern has been their poor first innings batting performances over the past year, with six totals of 150 or less during this period. While Kohli managed to alleviate some pressure with a century in Perth, Rohit will need to deliver a captain's innings to boost his confidence and assert his leadership.

Senior off-spinner R Ashwin was preferred over Washington Sundar in the second Test, but Sundar is likely to be included in the Gabba Test. In terms of pace bowling, India is expected to bring in Akash Deep after Harshit Rana's underwhelming performance in Adelaide.

India's Predicted XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

