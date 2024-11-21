India is all set to take on the might Australia in the first Perth Test from November 22. However, the team doesn’t seem ready for it!

The 5-Test series between India and Australia is starting in Perth from November 22. Both the teams are facing some team structure issues, but India seems to be having more problems to solve than their rivals. One of these issues is the perfect batsman for the crucial number 3 position. Who can be a good replacement for the ever-reliable Cheteshwar Pujara?

One name that many experts seem to be suggesting is Shubhman Gill. He has shown grit and talent in the past and is one of the future leaders of the Indian cricket. With him playing at number 3, India would also have the opportunity to play Rohit Sharma and Yashaswi Jaiswal in the top slots. That may add some maturity at the top.

Shubhman also has the experience of touring Australia in the past. He was the part of the legendary tour where India outclassed Australia in every department.

Harsha Bhogle, on his YouTube channel, also batted for Shubhman and said he could be the player to shoulder heavier responsibilities. He said, “Is there someone in the side who could hang in there? A bit of an issue.”

He cited example of Cheteshwar Pujara who has been countering the famous Australian pace attack for sessions after session. It was him who made the bowlers tired before Indian batsmen started scoring runs freely.

However, the questions remain the same: whether Shubhman Gill would be able to rise up to Pujara level?