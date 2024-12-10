With the series tied 1-1, India now faces a crucial third Test in Brisbane, starting December 14.

After India suffered a ten-wicket defeat to Australia in the Adelaide Test, India's iconic 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev extended his support to struggling skipper Rohit Sharma citing his achievements of winning the T2O World Cup 2024.

The pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval ended in just three days, with Australia securing a dominant victory to equalise the series 1-1. For Rohit Sharma, the match marked a return to the playing XI after missing the opening Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child. However, his return was far from triumphant.

Batting at an uncharacteristic number six to accommodate K.L Rahul at the top, Rohit managed scores of just three and six, leaving fans and critics questioning his role and impact. His decision to change his batting position added to the scrutiny, contributing only nine runs across both innings.

Rohit's recent Test performances have been underwhelming. Since India's home series against Bangladesh in September, he has scored just one half-century, enduring eight single-digit scores in 12 outings.

Furthermore, his leadership has come under fire after presiding over India's first home series defeat in over a decade—a 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand—before the ongoing series against Australia.

Adelaide marked Rohit's fourth consecutive Test defeat as captain, placing him in an unwelcome category alongside MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar, all of whom endured similar losing streaks during their captaincy stints.

Despite mounting criticism, Kapil Dev remains steadfast in his support of Rohit Sharma. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kapil highlighted Rohit's achievements, particularly his recent triumph in leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup victory.

"I think he (Rohit Sharma) doesn't have to prove himself. He's done this for many, many years. So, let's not doubt somebody. I won't doubt it. And I hope his form will come back. That's more important. And with one performance or two performances, you start doubting somebody's captaincy who has done so well. I think six months back when he won T20 World Cup, you wouldn't have asked me this question. So, that's what we want to say. Let it go. Let's see. If he keeps on not performing well, he won't be there. But knowing his ability and talent, he will be bounced back," said Kapil Dev on Monday.

The stark contrast between India's performances in Perth and Adelaide has sparked debates about leadership and strategy. In the first Test, stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah led India to a commanding 295-run victory, claiming eight wickets across both innings. His aggressive field placements and astute handling of bowlers earned praise.

However, in Adelaide, India appeared to lack energy and intent under Rohit's leadership. Bumrah, who bowled 11 overs on Day 1, was curiously underutilised on Day 2, delivering just four overs in the first session.

This tactical decision allowed Australia's Travis Head to mount a counterattack, ultimately shifting the game's momentum.

Addressing the criticism, Kapil Dev explained, "I think it is too early to talk about that. With one performance you can't say he is one of the best. And one bad performance you can't say he doesn't deserve to be there. That's my answer. If a player plays a lot of cricket and, a lot of captaincy, ups and downs will come. Then you judge a person how he reacted, the difficult life, not at the good time.

Drawing parallels with Virat Kohli's struggles, Kapil underscored the importance of resilience. "Good time we don't have to judge. We talk about that. When he is down or up, like Virat Kohli, one of the best cricketers we have seen in our country. If you put four cricketers, top batsmen, he will be there. So if he is going through a rough time, it is only up to him how fast he can bounce back and come for better cricket," Kapil Dev concluded.

With the series tied 1-1, India now faces a crucial third Test in Brisbane, starting December 14.

