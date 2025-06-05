Sachin Tendulkar took to his X handle to condole the stampede that took place near M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during RCB's victory parade.

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar became the latest cricketing legend, who condoled the tragic stampede incident that occurred near Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident occurred on Wednesday when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) celebrated its first IPL title victory in 18 years. Thousands of RCB fans gathered around the stadium to catch a glimpse of their favourite players.

Condoling the 'tragic' incident, Sachin shared a post on his X handle and wrote, ''What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all.''

See the post:

What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 4, 2025

Earlier, Anil Kumble also shared a post and wished a speedy recovery of those injured in the stampede. ''It’s a Sad day for Cricket! My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives while celebrating RCB’s victory today. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Tragic,'' he wrote along with two broken hearts emojis.

It’s a Sad day for Cricket! My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives while celebrating RCB’s victory today. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Tragic !! — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 4, 2025

Later in the day, RCB also issued an official statement over the incident and said, ''We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families.''