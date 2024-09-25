'Bewakoof tu nahi, bewakoof main hu': Ex-CSK pacer reflects on MS Dhoni losing his cool

MS Dhoni is widely recognized for his composed and collected demeanor on the cricket field. However, there is a lesser-known side to him that few have had the opportunity to witness. Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler, Mohit Sharma, recently shed light on occasions when the esteemed captain displayed a rare loss of temper.

Despite Dhoni's impressive record of three ICC titles and five IPL trophies, his success cannot solely be attributed to his calm exterior. Behind the scenes, he has been known to engage in heated exchanges with his teammates, particularly when they falter in maintaining focus during critical moments of the game.

Having played 58 matches for CSK and 26 international games under Dhoni's leadership, Mohit Sharma shared his firsthand experiences of playing alongside the cricketing legend. According to the fast bowler, Dhoni's occasional outbursts were often triggered by lapses in concentration or focus during pivotal junctures of the match.

"We've got a lot of abuses from him. But he always says, what happens on the field, stays there. Later, he will make you understand but never be angry with you. I have heard a lot from him. Being a fast bowler, you tend to lose focus. Pay attention to what's happening behind you. If he waves at you and you are facing towards some other end. If someone from the public says something you react. Because of things like this, I've copped a lot of flak from him," said Mohit on the '2 Sloggers' podcast.

It is intriguing to note that Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar has recently revealed a lesser-known aspect of the Ranchi-born cricketer. Mohit recounted an incident from 2019 in which Chahar had frustrated former captain MS Dhoni by disregarding his instructions.

"Deepak Chahar has also received a lot of abuses. He too has a story. In 2019, Deepak was playing, and I was not. The game was in Chennai, and everyone was sweating profusely. He bowled a knuckle ball that I think was a full toss or something, which was hit for either a four or a six. Dhoni bhai told him not to bowl it again. He said, 'ok Mahi bhai'. After bowling the next 2-3 balls, he bowled the knuckle ball again which this time went over the head of the batter," the pacer added.

As the IPL 2025 auction approaches, fans and experts are eagerly anticipating the fate of the legendary wicketkeeper in the lucrative league. Numerous reports suggest that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are poised to retain their iconic player under the BCCI's new retention policy.

