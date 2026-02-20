Beth Mooney scripts history after second T20I game against India, surpasses Meg Lanning to achieve major feat

In the previous T20I game against India, Australia's Beth Mooney scripted history and surpassed former skipper Meg Lanning's record in the format. Know more about it below.

Beth Mooney, Australia women's wicketkeeper batter, has scripted history after the second T20I match against Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India. She has surpassed former skipper Meg Lanning to become the leading run-scorer for her country in the shortest format of the game. In the game, she scored 46 runs against India, taking her tally to 3,432 runs in 114 matches and 108 innings, at an average of 41.85. These figures include two centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Lanning now stands second with 3,405 runs in 132 matches and 121 innings, which she scored at an average of 36.61, including two centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Talking about the game, Australia levelled the 3-match T20I series after emerging victorious by 19 runs in the second game, played at the Manuka Oval in Griffith, Canberra. Opener Georgia Voll was named Player of the Match for her 88-run knock off just 57 balls.

India won the Toss and elected to bowl first against Australia. Batting first, Australia posted 163/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Georgia Voll's 88 and Beth Mooney's 46. For India, Arundhati Reddy took two wickets, and both of these were of the Australian openers.

Chasing 164, Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave a great start to the Indian innings and stitched a 57-run opening partnership. But after Verma's dismissal, wickets kept falling at regular intervals. In the end, India failed to chase down the total and scored 144 runs in 20 overs, losing by 19 runs.

In the previous game, India defeated the home side by 21 runs (DLS Method) in Sydney. The next and final T20I match will be played at the iconic Adelaide Oval on February 21.