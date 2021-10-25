Trending#

'Beta tumse na ho paayega': Twitterati criticise Virat Kohli's captaincy after loss to Pakistan

Virat Kohli will be stepping down as Team India's captain in the shortest format after the T20 World Cup 2021 and it started on a poor not


Virat Kohli's captaincy was criticised after Team India's loss to Pakistan | Photo: BCCI

Updated: Oct 25, 2021, 12:56 PM IST

Virat Kohli, who is leading the Indian team in his first and the last T20 World Cup, didn't have a great start as the captain as the men in blue suffered a 10-wicket loss at the hands of their arch-rivals Pakistan. Kohli had announced that this T20 World Cup will be his last assignment as the captain of the Indian team in the shortest format. 

Team India were pegged back early by the left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, who removed Rohit Sharma for a duck in the very first over and clean bowled KL Rahul on the first ball of his next over as the men in blue couldn't recover from the same.

The rebuilding phase got prolonged for India as they lost Suryakumar Yadav as well in the powerplay. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant helped their side get to a total of 151 runs but it wasn't enough as Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam breezed through to the target with immaculate ease.

The Indian fans couldn't take this hard loss as they started criticising skipper Virat Kohli for his poor captaincy and selection calls. Some fans even called for his resignation from captaincy in all three formats.

