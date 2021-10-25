'Beta tumse na ho paayega': Twitterati criticise Virat Kohli's captaincy after loss to Pakistan

Virat Kohli, who is leading the Indian team in his first and the last T20 World Cup, didn't have a great start as the captain as the men in blue suffered a 10-wicket loss at the hands of their arch-rivals Pakistan. Kohli had announced that this T20 World Cup will be his last assignment as the captain of the Indian team in the shortest format.

Team India were pegged back early by the left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, who removed Rohit Sharma for a duck in the very first over and clean bowled KL Rahul on the first ball of his next over as the men in blue couldn't recover from the same.

The rebuilding phase got prolonged for India as they lost Suryakumar Yadav as well in the powerplay. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant helped their side get to a total of 151 runs but it wasn't enough as Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam breezed through to the target with immaculate ease.

The Indian fans couldn't take this hard loss as they started criticising skipper Virat Kohli for his poor captaincy and selection calls. Some fans even called for his resignation from captaincy in all three formats.

Here are some of the reactions

So Virat Kohli will become the first Indian captain in history to lose to Pakistan in a World Cup match. Another feather in his awful cap of captaincy as far as t20s are concerned — Aditya Kulkarni (@adikulk) October 24, 2021

IPL ho ya World Cup, captaincy of Kohli pic.twitter.com/KG1LasQXV2 — Papi Panda (@NonSocialBeing) October 24, 2021

Captain matters. What a disgrace you are Kohli. Horrible Horrible captaincy. And what blunders in team selection. — Trisha Tigress (@triveni4get) October 24, 2021

One defeat against Bangladesh in Worldcup 2007 & BCCI sacked Dravid from captaincy Kohli lost against Pakistan in ICC CT final and ICC Worldcup When is @BCCI removing Kohli from captaincy of all formats — Hardik (@Humor_Silly) October 25, 2021

Indians logic For captain of nz #williamson when he loses a wc final and smiled.. Woww cool as a ice.. Gentleman..great captain.. Cricket spirit etc When indian captain loses a wc match and smiled. Choker. panoti. Captaincy chhodh. Besharm.. Doob mar..match haraya kohli ne. pic.twitter.com/qjpoTL0JWi — RONIK18 (@Ronik18_) October 25, 2021

I am not at all disappointed with the loss, I'm disappointed because- 1. I couldn't see the spark in the players 2. We lost without giving a fight And yes, 3. Kohli did Worst captaincy — Hathyogi (@hathyogi31) October 24, 2021