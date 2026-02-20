'Beta performances karo': Shahid Afridi fires back at Shadab Khan over 'India World Cup' remark

Shahid Afridi has responded sharply to Shadab Khan’s ‘India World Cup’ remark, escalating the ongoing criticism row in Pakistan cricket. The exchange has sparked fresh debate among fans and experts as tensions rise ahead of the tournament’s crucial stages.

Shahid Afridi, the ex-captain of Pakistan, criticized Shadab Khan following the latter's remarks, which suggested that past Pakistani cricketers had never triumphed over India in World Cups, unlike his team in 2021. After the Group A match victory against Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 held in Colombo, 27-year-old Shadab was questioned about the backlash he received from former players like Afridi and Mohammad Yousuf. In response, Shadab pointed out that he was part of the squad that defeated India in the 2021 World Cup in Dubai.

Following Pakistan's loss to India in the 2026 T20 World Cup on February 15, Afridi and Yousuf suggested that Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shadab should be replaced by younger players. Nevertheless, the team, led by Salman Ali Agha, rebounded in their next match against Namibia, winning by 102 runs to secure a spot in the Super 8s.

In the encounter with Namibia, Shadab contributed significantly with an unbeaten 35 runs and claimed 3 wickets, showcasing an impressive all-round performance. However, his remarks during the post-match press conference have not been well-received in Pakistan, leading to criticism from several former players.

Afridi remarked that while Shadab and the current Pakistan team managed to defeat India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, they struggled to cope with the consequences of that success.

“Shadab was absolutely right when he said that we didn't beat India in the World Cups, but his side did. They got respect after that, but they couldn't handle it. By the respect thing, I mean that after they defeated India, they could not handle the issues between them. Shadab should also know that when he was not able to perform for the team, we guys stood up for him on national television, saying he is the backbone of the team,” Afridi said on Samaa.TV.

“I know Shadab, he is a very good guy, he has always spoken to us respectfully. When people talked about us during our playing days, we always backed up our words with our actions on the field. Not against the smaller teams, we used to perform against the bigger teams,” he added.

Afridi further stated that if Shadab performs well against stronger teams, the former cricketers would cease their commentary about him on national television. He encouraged the all-rounder to demonstrate his abilities in the upcoming Super 8s matches against New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka.

“So Shadab beta, aap bhi performance kariye. Beta performances karo. We stood by you in your difficult times; you didn't play domestic cricket, yet you still got into the national team. If you want to answer us, then do it by performing on the field. Perform and let the World Cup get over, we will get quiet after that,” said Afridi.

Earlier, a report from Telecom Asia Sport indicated that Shadab's comments regarding former players were not well-received by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), resulting in a warning for his behavior.

The other players were also advised to focus solely on the T20 World Cup and the team's performance in the matches.

