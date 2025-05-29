Kohli officially announced his retirement just before the upcoming tour of England. Over his impressive career, he scored a remarkable 9,230 runs in 123 Test matches.

Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a touching moment involving his daughter, Hinaya, and cricket superstar Virat Kohli after star batter announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 8-year-old was devastated, just like many fans, when Kohli made the surprising announcement ahead of the England Test series. Harbhajan mentioned that Hinaya kept asking him why Kohli was stepping away from the format, but he didn’t have an answer for her.

Eventually, she decided to reach out to Kohli directly, texting him to ask about his decision. Kohli's response was simple yet poignant: "Beta, it's time."

"I tweeted and asked why, Virat why? Why did you retire from Test cricket? Even my daughter asked me, 'Papa, why did Virat retire?' She even messaged Virat saying, 'This is Hinaya, Virat, why did you retire?' Virat's heart also sank. He smiled and replied, 'Beta, it's time". He knows the best," Harbhajan told Instant Bollywood.

Kohli officially announced his retirement just before the upcoming tour of England. Over his impressive career, he scored a remarkable 9,230 runs in 123 Test matches, boasting an average of 46.85, along with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. He made his Test debut way back in 2011 against the West Indies and celebrated his first Test century in 2012 during a match against Australia in Adelaide.

In the meantime, India's new Test captain Shubman Gill will need to step up in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, spin bowling legend Harbhajan Singh believes we shouldn't rush to judge this young team too soon.

At just 25, Gill has been named the full-time captain of the Indian squad, with Rishabh Pant serving as his vice-captain, as they gear up for the new World Test Championship cycle starting with next month's tour of England.

Harbhajan is supportive of Gill's appointment but acknowledges that there will be challenges ahead.

"Obviously it is a great move, having a young captain like Shubman Gill who has done well in franchise cricket," Harbhajan told PTI during the launch of TV show ‘Who's the Boss'.

“But this is going to be a tough tour, England has never been an easy tour. I hope that Shubman, Rishabh Pant… this is a young team. There is no Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, suddenly there is a big gap in that team and that also needs to be filled, so Shubman will have to lead from the front,” he said. Harbhajan said Gill's side should be given time to find their feet and not be judged too early in case they lose the series to England.

“I will also like to ask people to not start judging too early even if this tour doesn't go their way,” he said.

