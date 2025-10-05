'Best white ball cricketer in world': Gautam Gambhir’s old post for Rohit Sharma resurfaces after ODI captaincy change

In October 2025, the BCCI announced Shubman Gill as India's new ODI captain, ending Rohit Sharma's tenure despite leading the team to two ICC trophies—the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

In a surprising move, the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar announced on Saturday (October 4) that Rohit Sharma has been relieved of his duties as ODI captain. Rohit had successfully guided India to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy and was anticipated to lead the team through to the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, the selection committee had different intentions, resulting in his removal from the captaincy. Shubman Gill has now been named the new ODI captain, with Shreyas Iyer stepping in as his assistant.

Although India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir is not a member of the selection committee, it is believed that the committee consulted him prior to making this significant decision. In the wake of Rohit’s dismissal, an old post from Gambhir describing him as the "best white-ball cricketer in the world" gained traction on X.

"Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer in the world @ImRo45! Have a great year ahead!!" Gambhir wrote on Rohit's 33rd birthday.

Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer in the world @ImRo45! Have a great year ahead!! pic.twitter.com/PJqDTVcohy — Gautam (@GautamGambhir) April 30, 2020

Rohit Sharma served as India's Test and ODI captain when Gambhir took over as head coach after the 2024 T20 World Cup. In a surprising move, Rohit excluded himself from the playing XI for the fifth Test against Australia. Although the former captain stated his intention to continue playing Test cricket, he ultimately stepped back from the format just days before the selection meeting. Prior to Gambhir's appointment, Rohit had already announced his retirement from T20 internationals. He plans to remain active in ODIs under Gill's leadership, but there are uncertainties regarding his inclusion in the 2027 ODI World Cup squad.

In a much-anticipated return, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to rejoin the international cricket scene during the first ODI of the series against Australia on October 19, with the match scheduled to take place in Perth.

The second match of the series is slated for October 23 in Adelaide, while the third and final ODI will occur in Sydney on October 25. Following the ODI series, the two teams will face off in a series of 5 T20 internationals.

