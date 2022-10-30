'Best T20I knock by an Indian': Gautam Gambhir heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav hit 3 sixes and 6 boundaries in Perth

Suryakumar Yadav batted as if he was playing on a flat Bengaluru surface rather than a pace-rich Perth pitch, standing out against a ferocious South African pace attack in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter on Sunday, October 30.

Suryakumar Yadav struck 68 off 40 balls, accounting for more than half of India's total of 133 in 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav was a one-man show as he kept India's hopes alive despite the South African pace attack led by Lungi Ngidi ripping through India's top-order.

After losing their big guns Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya early, India were reeling at 49 for 5 in the ninth over. South African pacers were on their toes as the ball was going a lot off the pitch, staying true to the character of the surfaces that Perth has provided over the years.

Now I know why they say SKY has no limit.. 360 degree batting display by Suryakumar Yadav under challenging circumstances. India needs to bowl well to defend this. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/8fEHCArX1P — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 30, 2022

"There have been a lot of innings that have been played in the past. People have scored hundreds, he himself has got a hundred for India. It can’t get better than this, it can’t get tougher than this. Whether it’s the conditions or the bowling, India were 50 for 5, from there on, if he can get 60 odd from 40 balls on this type of pitch, I have not seen a better knock than this.

"This probably is the best T20I innings played by an Indian," Gautam Gambhir told Star Sports on Sunday.

Despite the chaos on the other end, Suryakumar Yadav maintained his cool. He trusted his instincts and executed a brilliant counter-attack against South Africa's pacers.

Suryakumar used Anrich Nortje's pace at the start of his innings and made sure he didn't let left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj settle into a rhythm, as the veteran campaigner conceded 28 runs in three overs.

Suryakumar Yadav struck three sixes and six boundaries in his 40-ball 68 and was dismissed in the penultimate over of India's innings, providing India a ray of light on a day when most of their batsmen succumbed to South Africa's pacers.

READ| 'Ye Pakistan ko marwa rahe..': Shoaib Akhtar's rant goes viral again after India's top-order collapse