'Best T20 player in the world': WWE star Drew McIntyre's tweet for Suryakumar Yadav wins the internet

Drew McIntyre calls Suryakumar Yadav 'best T20 player in the world'

Suryakumar Yadav has been near unplayable in T20Is this year, becoming the run-scorer in the format in the calendar year 2022, whilst also rising to the top of the ICC rankings in the shortest format. The 32-year-old helped India beat New Zealand by 65 runs on Sunday in the 2nd T20I of the series.

SKY smashed a century against the Kiwis including 11 boundaries and 7 sixes, and he remained unbeaten at 111, helping India score 191 runs against the Kiwis. The Indian middle-order batsman came in for some much-deserved praise from WWE superstar Drew McIntyre, who hailed Suryakumar as the best 'T20 batsman in the world'.

Not only this, but McIntyre also referred to Surya as 'My man' which left fans thrilled as the WWE wrestler's tweet caught the attention of Indian fans.

READ| IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav enjoy 'scenic routes' in Napier, ahead of 3rd T20I

"My man Sky Yadav coming through again Best T20 player in the world right now!" wrote Drew on Twitter, shortly after Surya's mind-blowing knock. He would go on to win the Man of the Match award as well after the Indian team bowled out New Zealand for just 126 runs.

My man Sky Yadav coming through again Best T20 player in the world right now! https://t.co/fROgL4X277 November 20, 2022

It was a clinical display from SKY who came out to bat at number 3 on Monday, in the absence of Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the T20I series against New Zealand along with other senior players.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) star smashed 1,151 runs in 30 innings in the year 2022, with an impressive average and strike rate of 47.95 and 188.37 respectively. He has already broken plenty of records, including scoring 1000 runs in a calendar year, but he is still some way short of becoming the batsman with most runs in a calendar year in the shortest format.

READ| Virat Kohli spots picture of MS Dhoni on water bottle while on holiday, says 'he's everywhere'

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan holds that record for his unbelievable exploits last year when he accumulated 1,326 runs in 26 innings.

After his century on Sunday, and with just one more T20I remaining to be played before the end of the year, SKY will fall just short of the illustrious feat, by 175 runs.