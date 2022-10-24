'Best if you can delete this': Nasser Hussain calls out Pakistan fan for fake news after T20 World Cup loss

Hussain calls out fake tweet from Pakistan fan

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was displeased with a fan who appeared to be a supporter of the Pakistan cricket team after the latter made a tweet following Sunday's blockbuster clash between India and the Men in Green in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Mohammad Nawaz began the last over of India's run-chase with a wicket, followed by a single and a double while defending 16 runs. India needed 13 runs in the last three balls, and the game appeared to be slipping away from them.

Virat Kohli, who was named Player of the Match, hammered Nawaz for a six. To add insult to injury, the on-field umpires ruled it a no-ball because it was above the waist. As a result, the target was reduced to six runs off the final three balls.

After India won by four wickets, a fan shared a quote in which Hussain slammed the umpires for making 'weird' choices.

However, later, Hussain clarified that the quotes weren't his and that they were 'fake'. He also asked the user to delete the tweet as early as possible.

He replied to the fan and wrote, "Probably best if you can delete this please .. it's fake news and a fake quote and definitely not what a great game of cricket like today's deserves !! Thanks."

Meanwhile, Kohli demonstrated on Sunday why he is regarded as one of the finest batters in history with an unbeaten 82-run innings that exhibited his strong character.

The MCG witnessed Kohli's tenacity early in his innings, as he took his time rebuilding the innings after India lost early wickets. Kohli then teamed up with Hardik Pandya to resurrect the chase, putting up a match-winning 113-run partnership.

