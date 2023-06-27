Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Best Chess player in Indian cricket team, it's not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya or R Ashwin

Master tacticians in the Indian cricket team in post-Dhoni era would be ex-skipper Virat Kohli, current skipper Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. But when in comes to chess...

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

Best Chess player in Indian cricket team, it's not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya or R Ashwin
Best Chess player in Indian cricket team, it's not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya or R Ashwin

Chess involves not just skill but strategy, much like in cricket. Captains like India legend MS Dhoni lay intricate field settings like pieces of chess to set up batsmen for brilliant dismissals. The smartest tacticians of the Indian cricket team like Dhoni are ex-skipper Virat Kohli, current skipper Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

When it comes to the game of chess, a few members of the Indian team play while traveling between matches and practice. But the ace tactician appears to be Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner, in fact, has played chess at competitive level. Chahal has represented India on the international stage in the World Youth Chess Championship.

“In the Indian team, there is no one who can beat me,” Chahal recently revealed with a laugh. “Sometimes I play with R Ashwin, and then there is Shanker Basu, our trainer with whom I used to play. We used to play quite a bit during the flights and when we were traveling,” he added.

Chahal was recently roped in by Global Chess League team SG Alpine Warriors as their ambassador. He credits chess for teaching him patience which has helped him on the cricket field. While acknowledging that chess and cricket are “similar”, Chahal pointed out a major difference, “In cricket, you can show your aggression, but in chess, you can't. It is all about how calm you are in chess.”

 

(Inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 738 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.