'Best chapter of my life': Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note for wife Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma marked a special milestone by sharing a heartfelt anniversary note for wife Ritika Sajdeh on their 10th wedding anniversary. Calling it the “best chapter” with “forever to go,” the India captain’s romantic message quickly won hearts online.

On Saturday, former Indian captain and opener Rohit Sharma celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt social media tribute to his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. This day marked a significant personal milestone for him, as he shared a touching post that melted hearts.

Rohit expressed, "We promised something to each other, not knowing what it's gonna look like but a decade later, I can easily say it was the best chapter of my life and in this time we created something so special both of us never imagined. Decade down, forever to go Love you!"

The post quickly attracted a flood of congratulatory messages from teammates, Bollywood stars, and the cricket community, all eager to celebrate the power couple. Rohit and Ritika's relationship has always been one of the most prominent and cherished in Indian cricket, with Ritika frequently spotted in the stands, her fingers crossed in support during her husband's most significant moments on the field.

Their love story is a quintessential modern romance that began in a professional context. Ritika Sajdeh was Rohit's sports event manager before their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship. After dating for six years, Rohit proposed to Ritika in 2015 at the Borivali Sports Club in Mumbai, a place that holds deep significance for him as it is where he launched his career in cricket.

The anniversary post serves as a lovely reminder of the solid personal foundation that supports one of the world's most accomplished cricketers. Whether he is breaking records with a double century or captaining the national team, Rohit's professional journey has always been complemented by the steadfast support and happiness of his family life, which he proudly regards as his greatest achievement.

As the couple embarks on their second decade of marriage, their narrative continues to motivate, demonstrating that even at the height of international sports, the most precious partnership is often the one cultivated at home.

