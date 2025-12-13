FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Virat Kohli meet Lionel Messi during GOAT tour in Mumbai? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar box office collection day 9 prediction: Ranveer Singh film to see earth-shattering numbers, set to cross Rs 400 crore

'Best chapter of my life': Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note for wife Ritika Sajdeh

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan share iconic moment with Lionel Messi in Kolkata; fans say 'KING meets GOAT'

Varanasi Ropeway Project: UP govt issues directions to complete work on 5 stations by...

Who is Kulendra Sarma? Retired IAF officer arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan

Not just money! THIS star cricketer reveals why PSL is luring international players away from IPL

Zubeen Garg death case: Four accused charged with murder in Assam SIT chargesheet, singer's wife Garima Garg wants...

Tej Pratap Yadav’s guitar performance at Khan Sir’s brother’s wedding, see VIRAL VIDEO

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will Virat Kohli meet Lionel Messi during GOAT tour in Mumbai? Here's what we know

Will Virat Kohli meet Lionel Messi during GOAT tour in Mumbai? Here's what we kn

Dhurandhar box office collection day 9 prediction: Ranveer Singh film to see earth-shattering numbers, set to cross Rs 400 crore

Dhurandhar box office day 9 prediction: Ranveer Singh film to cross Rs 400 crore

'Best chapter of my life': Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note for wife Ritika Sajdeh

'Best chapter of my life': Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career

Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend

Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...

Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas

Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride

Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Best chapter of my life': Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note for wife Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma marked a special milestone by sharing a heartfelt anniversary note for wife Ritika Sajdeh on their 10th wedding anniversary. Calling it the “best chapter” with “forever to go,” the India captain’s romantic message quickly won hearts online.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 06:39 PM IST

'Best chapter of my life': Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note for wife Ritika Sajdeh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On Saturday, former Indian captain and opener Rohit Sharma celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt social media tribute to his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. This day marked a significant personal milestone for him, as he shared a touching post that melted hearts.

Rohit expressed, "We promised something to each other, not knowing what it's gonna look like but a decade later, I can easily say it was the best chapter of my life and in this time we created something so special both of us never imagined. Decade down, forever to go Love you!"

The post quickly attracted a flood of congratulatory messages from teammates, Bollywood stars, and the cricket community, all eager to celebrate the power couple. Rohit and Ritika's relationship has always been one of the most prominent and cherished in Indian cricket, with Ritika frequently spotted in the stands, her fingers crossed in support during her husband's most significant moments on the field.

Their love story is a quintessential modern romance that began in a professional context. Ritika Sajdeh was Rohit's sports event manager before their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship. After dating for six years, Rohit proposed to Ritika in 2015 at the Borivali Sports Club in Mumbai, a place that holds deep significance for him as it is where he launched his career in cricket.

The anniversary post serves as a lovely reminder of the solid personal foundation that supports one of the world's most accomplished cricketers. Whether he is breaking records with a double century or captaining the national team, Rohit's professional journey has always been complemented by the steadfast support and happiness of his family life, which he proudly regards as his greatest achievement.

As the couple embarks on their second decade of marriage, their narrative continues to motivate, demonstrating that even at the height of international sports, the most precious partnership is often the one cultivated at home.

Also read| Not just money! THIS star cricketer reveals why PSL is luring international players away from IPL

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Best chapter of my life': Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note for wife Ritika Sajdeh
'Best chapter of my life': Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan share iconic moment with Lionel Messi in Kolkata; fans say 'KING meets GOAT'
Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan share iconic moment with Lionel Messi in Kolkata
Varanasi Ropeway Project: UP govt issues directions to complete work on 5 stations by...
Varanasi Ropeway Project: UP govt issues directions to complete work on 5 statio
Who is Kulendra Sarma? Retired IAF officer arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan
Who is Kulendra Sarma? Ex-IAF officer held on charges of spying for Pak
Not just money! THIS star cricketer reveals why PSL is luring international players away from IPL
Not just money! THIS star cricketer reveals why PSL is luring international play
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps
Meet Sakshi Khanna, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known half brother, assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in..., chose not to follow dad Vinod Khanna's footsteps, working in...
Meet Sakshi, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known brother, assisted Bhansali in...
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Handcrafted outfit; see pics
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Ha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement