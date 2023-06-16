'Best Buddy': Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson shares heartwarming picture with his wife Charulatha

Sanju Samson with his wife Charulatha

Indian cricket player and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson recently shared a heartwarming photo on his Instagram account, with his lovely wife, Charulatha. The picture was taken at a stunning location, and the couple looked absolutely adorable together.

Samson also wrote a touching caption, referring to his wife as his best buddy.

Samson and Charulatha first met while he was studying at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. They tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 22, 2018, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Indian cricket team is set to travel to the West Indies next month for a multi-format series, which includes two Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is. Samson is expected to be selected for the ODI and T20I matches against the West Indies.

Although Samson last played for India in January during a T20I match against Sri Lanka, he unfortunately suffered a knee injury while fielding and was subsequently ruled out of the series.

Samson was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) last month, where he played for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He performed decently with the bat, scoring 362 runs across 14 innings, including three half-centuries, at an average of 30.16. The dynamic batter had an impressive strike rate of 153.8.

Despite Samson's impressive performance, the Rajasthan-based side failed to make the cut for the all-important playoffs, finishing fifth on the points table with seven wins and as many losses.

