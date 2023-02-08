Search icon
'Besharam Rang...': Smith, Warner hilariously trolled for inspecting pitch ahead of 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Smith inspecting Nagpur pitch

Days ahead of the start of the first Test of much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australian batters Steve Smith and David Warner inspected the Nagpur pitch. It is to be noted that the first Test will be played in Nagpur from February 9.

Smith has a superb record against India in India. In six matches, the right-handed batsman has scored 660 runs with three centuries and a fifty at an average of 60.00.  

On the other hand, Warner has not so good record against India in India. In eight Tests and 16 innings, the southpaw has managed to score only 388 runs at an average of 24.25.

As per cricket.com.au, the Nagpur pitch is dry and has loose cracks which means that the pitch will definitely aid the spinners.

Describing the pitch, Smith said, "Pretty dry, particularly one end. I think it will take a bit of spin, particularly the left-arm spinner taking it into our left-handers. There is a section there that is quite dry."

"Other than that, I can not really get a good gauge on it. I do not think there will be a heap of bounce in the wicket, I think it will be quite skiddy for the seamers and maybe a bit of up-and-down movement as the game goes on,” he added.

The pitch inspection by Smith and Warner sparked a meme fest on twitter with netizens taking to microblogging site to troll the Australian stars.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Goa's Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow | In Pics
Masaba Gupta's barfi pink lehenga worth RS 2.5 lakh, designed by herself
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares romantic photos from trip to Denmark
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
