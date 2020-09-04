Headlines

Meet MBA graduate who leads Rs 15,858 crore company, has Rs 23,990 crore net worth

Rahul Gandhi to speak on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha tomorrow

BTS' Suga initiates military enlistment process, details inside

Sunrisers Hyderabad appoints ex-New Zealand all-rounder as head coach

Lok Sabha clears Digital Personal Data Protection Bill by voice vote amid Opposition protest over Manipur issue

Cricket

Bergamo CC vs Kings XI CC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for BCC vs KCC-XI in ECS T10-Rome today

BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Bergamo CC vs Kings XI CC Dream11 Team Player List, BCC Dream11 Team Player List, KCC-XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Bergamo CC vs Kings XI CC Head to Head.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 04, 2020, 04:14 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction: Bergamo CC vs Kings XI CC - ECS T10-Rome 2020

BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Bergamo CC vs Kings XI CC in ECS T10-Rome 2020 match today, September 4.

 

Bergamo CC vs Kings XI CC (BCC vs KCC-XI) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Manpreet Singh

Batsmen – Jagjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Mandeep Singh

Allrounders – Jaswinder Singh, Baljit Singh

Bowlers – Atiq Tabraiz, Noman Ali Abdul Kashif, Daljit Singh

 

BCC vs KCC-XI My Dream11 Team 

Manpreet Singh, Jagjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Baljit Singh., Atiq Tabraiz, Noman Ali Abdul Kashif, Daljit Singh

 

BCC vs KCC-XI Probable Playing11

Bergamo CC: Manpreet Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jatinder Singh, Asim Ali, Jorawar Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Jaspreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Baljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Daljit Singh.

Kings XI CC: Jagjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Vikas Kumar, Jaipal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Jaspal Ram, Atiq Tabraiz, Noman Ali and Abdul Kashif.

