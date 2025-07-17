Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka govt blames RCB, flags Virat Kohli video in report; Will BCCI enforce IPL ban?

On Thursday, the Karnataka government presented a report to the High Court, attributing responsibility for the stampede that occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4 to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The joy over Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first IPL win has been overshadowed by a troubling report from the Karnataka government. The report blames the team for the deadly stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, 2025. The government told the High Court that a video from star player Virat Kohli was a big reason why the crowd got out of control.

The report, released on Thursday, July 17, 2025, points to alleged mistakes by RCB, their event company DNA Networks, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The government says the celebration was set up without asking or getting permission from the police. Even though police turned down the request because they didn't get enough information about how the crowd would be managed, RCB still promoted the event a lot on social media.

Kohli's video is mentioned in report

The government's report mentions Kohli's video as a key factor. On June 4, RCB posted a video of Kohli inviting fans to celebrate. This invitation, along with early announcements of free entry and a later mention of limited free passes, caused confusion and attracted a huge crowd. The report says over 300,000 people came to the stadium, which only holds 35,000. The deleted Kohli video has reappeared, backing up the government's claims.

The report says there was mismanagement at the entry gates, late openings and poor coordination between organisers and authorities. This led to the stampede, which killed 11 people and injured over 50. The report suggests the event was treated like a simple notice instead of a formal request that needed detailed planning and safety measures.

Will BCCI enforce ban?

Now that these serious findings are public, the cricket world is watching the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). People are wondering if the BCCI will ban RCB from the IPL, which would be a harsh punishment. No ban has been announced yet, but the BCCI Ombudsman, Justice (retd.) Arun Mishra, has told RCB and KSCA to respond in writing to a complaint about serious carelessness. The Ombudsman has also ordered a status quo on any possible sale of the team, showing they are serious about holding people responsible.

An IPL ban would be a major financial blow for the team, hurting its brand, player contracts, and fan involvement. The BCCI will likely wait for the High Court hearings and other investigations to finish before making a decision. But there is a lot of pressure to take strong action. This event has damaged RCB's IPL title, and the government's report, especially its mention of Virat Kohli, could have big consequences for the team and change how sports events are managed in India.

