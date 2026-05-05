Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium to lose IPL 2026 Final hosting rights? Check possible new venue

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium is again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, as the iconic venue and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's home ground might lose hosting rights of the IPL 2026 Final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to unveil the venues for the IPL 2026 Playoffs and grand final. As per a report by news agency ANI, BCCI sources revealed that Playoff games are likely to be split between Punjab and Karnataka, with Bengaluru possibly losing hosting rights of the much-awaited final on May 31. The sources also said that due to the political issue in Bengaluru, specifically related to MLA tickets might cause some trouble for the venue.

''IPL 2026 Playoffs and final venue will be announced soon. Matches likely to be divided into Punjab and Karnataka, the last time winner should host the final, but MLA ticket issue is created problems in Bengaluru, and if there is no solution, then BCCI will move the final to another city,'' ANI reported quoting a source.

Deets about MLA ticket issue?

Ahead of the IPL 2026 opener between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar of the ruling party in the state suggested that each Member of the Legislative Assembly should be allotted at least five tickets, saying elected representatives deserve priority access.

Later, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar escalated the issue when he said that MLAs and MPs would receive three tickets each for RCB matches this season. Responding to the controversy, Home Minister G Parameshwara rejected claims of misuse, adding that tickets are sold online and used by those who purchase them.

Parameshwara further noted that only MLAs and their families are allowed to attend matches using such tickets, with 'non-transferable' markings so that they cannot be passed on to others and misused.

Meanwhile, if the IPL 2026 Final is moved from Bengaluru, the BCCI is likely to consider venues with better infrastructure and weather reliability. Venues like Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and Eden Gardens in Kolkata are more likely to be picked.

Current Standings in IPL 2026

As per the latest Standings ahead of Match 48 between DC vs CSK, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are sitting at the top of the table with 13 points, whereas the defending champions are in the second position with 12 points. The next three teams are tied at 12 points and are in top contention for the Playoffs. These teams are Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Gujarat Titans (GT).