Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BLR vs JAI in PKL 2022

Match No 114 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 will see Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in Bengaluru. The Bulls had defeated the Panthers 38-31 earlier in the season and now both teams are in dire need of a win at the moment.

The Bulls sit fifth in the points table with nine wins, eight losses and two tied games. They have won only once in their last five games, including a 36-40 loss to Gujarat Giants in their previous fixture.

As for Jaipur Pink Panthers, they have had a mixed campaign and are seventh in the points table with eight wins, eight losses and two tied games. The Panthers have won three of their last five matches, including a 34-41 defeat to UP Yoddha in their previous contest.

BLR vs JAI Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match today.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru Bulls: Mohit Sehrawat, Pawan Sehrawat, Ankit, Bharat, G More, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Deepak Singh, Deepak Hooda, Amit Nagar, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: My Dream11 Team

Sandeep Dhull, Vishal, Aman, Deepak Hooda (VC), G More, Pawan Sehrawat (C), Arjun Deshwal

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Match details

The match will be played on February 13, 2021, Sunday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.