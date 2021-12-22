Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BEN vs UP in PKL 2021-22

The third match of the day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will be between Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha in Bengaluru. The Warriors are the defending champions of the league and a victory against Bengal in the season opener will prove to be a great start for the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise.

Bengal Warriors had defeated Dabang Delhi 39-34 in the summit clash of PKL 7. Meanwhile, UP Yoddha finished third in the points table last season to make it to the next stage of the competition. However, they lost against Bengaluru Bulls in the eliminator.

Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha

BEN vs UP Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha match today.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: Predicted Lineups

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen.

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surinder Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: My Dream11 Team

Sumit, Nitesh Kumar (C), Gurdeep, Manoj Gowda, Shrikant Jadhav, Pardeep Narwal (VC), Sukesh Hedge

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: Match details

The match will be played on December 22, 2021, Wednesday. It will start at 9:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.