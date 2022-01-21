Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BEN vs UP in PKL 2022

Match 69 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday will be between the Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha in Bengaluru. While the Warriors are currently placed 12th with 35 points to their name from 12 matches, UP Yoddha, on the other hand, are placed one spot below the Warriors and have 33 points from 11 games.

The Warriors have six wins and five losses so far this season, while one game ended in a draw. They walk into this encounter on the back of a close-fought victory against the Bulls.

As for UP Yoddha, they have four wins and as many losses to their name. They also have three draws this season. The side had thrashed Puneri Paltan by ten points in their previous encounter.

Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha

BEN vs UP Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha match today.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: Predicted Lineups

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: My Dream11 Team

Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Ran Singh, Amit, Shrikant Jadhav, Maninder Singh (C), Surender Gill (VC).

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: Match details

The match will be played on January 21, 2021, Friday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.