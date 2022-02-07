Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BEN vs TEL in PKL 2022

The 101th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Monday will be between the Bengal Warriors and the Telugu Titans in Bengaluru. Both teams enter this contest on the back of loses in their respective games.

The Warriors are currently placed 11th with 41 points from 17 games. They have seven wins and nine losses while their remaining one game ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, the Titans are reeling at the bottom of the table with just 23 points from 16 matches. They have only one win and three draws with them losing 12 group stage matches. Another loss would see them get knocked out of the competition.

BEN vs TEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans match today.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans: Predicted Lineups

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Ravindra Kumawat, Amit Nirwal/Parveen Satpal

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Manish/Adarsh T, Prince D, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans: My Dream11 Team

Sandeep Kandola, Akash Choudhary, Ran Singh (VC), Prince D, T Adarsh, Maninder Singh (C), Galla Raju.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans: Match details

The match will be played on February 07, 2021, Monday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.