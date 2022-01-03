Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BEN vs JAI in PKL 2021-22

Match number 30 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 season will witness the Bengal Warriors taking on the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Both these teams haven't had the best of fortunes, as they've failed to live up to their expectations this season. Bengal Warriors are in tenth place on the league table, Jaipur Pink Panthers are one place above on ninth, while both teams are level on 11 points each.

Jaipur Pink Panthers come into this fixture after having lost their previous game to U Mumba by a score of 28-37. Bengal Warriors meanwhile were also beaten by Patna Pirates in their previous game by 44-30. Today's game, therefore, gives both teams a chance to get back to winning ways and lift themselves out of the bottom half of the table.

Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Predicted Lineups

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Rishank Devadiga, Abozar Mighani, Darshan J, Amit Narwal, Sachin Vittala

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Nitin Rawal, Deepak Hooda, Amit, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: My Dream11 Team

Maninder Singh, Abozar Mighani, Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Amit.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Match details

The match will be played on January 3, 2021, Monday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.