Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BEN vs HAR in PKL 2021-22

Match 38 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 on Friday will see Bengal Warriors lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in Bengaluru. While the Bengal Warriors are currently placed sixth with 16 points against their name, Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, find themselves in seventh place with 15 points.

The Warriors have registered three victories and losses each from six games so far and will come into this fixture on the back of a victory against inaugural season winners Jaipur Pink Panthers.

As for the Steelers, they, on the other hand, have a couple of wins, three losses and one tie from six games so far this season. They drew their previous encounter against Season 2 champions, U Mumba, with the two teams scoring 24 points each.

Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

BEN vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers match today.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers: Predicted Lineups

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Amit Narwal, Rohit, Abozar Mighani, Sachin Vittala

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers: My Dream11 Team

Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Amit, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (VC), Mohit, Maninder Singh (C), Meetu Mahender.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers: Match details

The match will be played on January 07, 2021, Friday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.