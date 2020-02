Bengal vs Odisha, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for BEN vs ODS today in Ranji Trophy 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Bengal vs Odisha

BEN vs ODS Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Bengal vs Odisha match today, February 20.

Bengal vs Odisha Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Shreevats Goswami

Batsmen: Manoj Tiwary (C), Debashish Samantray, Anurag Sarangi

Allrounders: Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryakant Pradhan (VC)

Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Basant Mohanty, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty

BEN vs ODS My Dream11 Team

Shreevats Goswami, Manoj Tiwary (C), Debashish Samantray, Anurag Sarangi, Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryakant Pradhan (VC), Ishan Porel, Basant Mohanty, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty

BEN vs ODS Probable Playing 11

Team Bengal (Playing XI): Koushik Ghosh, Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Abhishek Raman, Arnab Nandi, Manoj Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami (WK), Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ramesh Prasad/Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep.

Team Odisha (Playing XI): Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Debashish Samantray, Govinda Poddar, Subhranshu Senapati (C), Biplab Samantray, Rajesh Dhuper (WK), Debabrata Pradhan, Suryakant Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Rajesh Mohanty

