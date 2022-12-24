'Ben Stokes was their masterstroke': Suresh Raina says IPL 2023 auction was CSK's 'best' in 3-4 years

Suresh Raina calls Ben Stokes' signing by CSK a 'masterstroke'

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) landed Ben Stokes for a staggering Rs 16.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction at Kochi on December 23. They also added considerable firepower in other positions, landing the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Kyle Jamieson and Nishant Sindhu among others.

Former CSK stalwart Suresh Raina, who served as Dhoni's deputy until 2021 deemed Stokes' signing a 'masterstroke' from CSK, saying that the IPL 2023 auction from the four-time champs was one of the 'best' that they had in recent years.

The pair of Rahane, Dhoni and Stokes had earlier played together for the now-defunct Rising Pune SuperGiants and their reunion ahead of the IPL 2023 season sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

While the Chennai Super Kings retained the core from last season, they added the likes of Jamieson and Rahane, while Stokes would certainly be their marquee signing of sorts. The all-rounder equalled Chris Morris' record of the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history and will hope to help CSK return back to their glory days.

Raina was certainly impressed by the moves made by CSK in IPL 2023 auction.

"I think when they couldn't buy Sam Curran, but buying Ben Stokes was a masterstroke, and like Robbie said, they bought Kyle Jamieson who hasn't played cricket since the last 9 months due to his spine fracture. (Stephen) Fleming must have spoken to him because they will plan accordingly. He's a tall bowler, and has the ability to hit some big shots as well," said the former Indian middle-order batsman, while talking on Jio Cinema after the auction.

"They've picked a lot of all-rounder, and the left-hand right-hand combination will also be there, all these players are capable of hitting the big shots. Overall I think CSK have had one of their 'best' auction in the last 3-4 years," added Raina further.