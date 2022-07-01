Ben Stokes to skip England's T20 series vs India, will return for ODIs, check full squads

Ben Stokes to skip T20Is vs India, will return for ODIs

England's newly crowned limited-overs captain Jos Buttler will not be able to call upon the services of Test skipper Ben Stokes for the upcoming three-match T20I series versus India. Stokes will skip the T20I series, announced England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday, however, he will return for the 3-match ODI series.

Stokes, who is leading England in the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston will take no part in the T20I series, which begins on July 7.

Buttler meanwhile, who succeeds Eoin Morgan as England's captain in T20 and ODI formats after the retirement of the latter will be looking for a positive start to his captaincy tenure.

England host India in three T20s from July 7 followed by three ODIs.

The teams are currently playing the fifth test of the series - which India lead 2-1 - that was postponed last year due to COVID-19 cases in the tourists' camp.

England spinner Adil Rashid will not be involved in the one-day series after he was given permission by the ECB to miss them to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

ENGLAND T20 SQUAD: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey

ENGLAND ODI SQUAD: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey