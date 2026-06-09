Ben Stokes to lose captaincy after nightclub incident? ECB likely offered way out

Amid an ongoing investigation by the ECB against Ben Stokes over the nightclub incident, several reports have surfaced online claiming that the English skipper might be removed from the captaincy ahead of the second Test match against the Blackcaps.

Ben Stokes' future as England captain is in deep jeopardy. The English skipper is again making headlines for all the wrong reasons after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launched an investigation against him after a nightclub incident, where he allegedly breached the team's midnight curfew. The incident took place on Sunday night/Monday morning after the conclusion of the first Test match against New Zealand at Lord's in London, which the home team won by 15 runs.

In a major development, the ECB reportedly offered Stokes the opportunity to step down as Test captain on his own while continuing his international career. The report by ESPNCricinfo further states that if Stokes doesn't step down on his own, then the board is prepared to sack him from the captaincy for breaching team protocols.

In fact, there is also a third option available where Stokes can take a break from cricket, just as he did in 2021 when he stepped away from the game to focus on his mental wellbeing.

What was the incident?

Ben Stokes, along with his teammate Gus Atkinson, went to the Rex Rooms nightclub in Chelsea on Sunday night after winning the first Test match in the 3-match series against the Kiwis. The nightclub also had Saracens players, who were celebrating their end-of-season party.

It is reported that there was an altercation between Stokes and a Saracens player outside the club. A video featuring a guy similar to Stokes punching another one is doing the rounds on social media. There are also reports that Ben Stokes is considering retirement from international cricket, which would bring an end to his illustrious 15-year career. For those unversed, Stokes is just 35 years old currently.

ECB's statement on the incident

On June 8, the ECB also released its statement on the incident and said, ''The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men’s Test against New Zealand. Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place. We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible.''