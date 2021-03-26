India vs England: Ben Stokes smashes quickest 99 ever in ODI cricket

Gone on 99! That surely would be a heartbreak of sorts for Ben Stokes who was smashing the Indian bowlers all around the park at the MCA in Pune. It was the 34th time a batsman has got out on 99 in ODIs.

His almost century came off just 52 balls making it the quickest 99 ever in ODI cricket. Following Stokes fastest 99 on the list is by AB de Villiers in 82 balls against UAE in the 2015 World Cup. Luke Ronchi and Sanath Jayasuriya scored 99 in 83 balls each

Stokes could have reached the 100 but a sharp short ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar changed everything. The Indian bowler rushed the left-hander into the pull stroke and induced a bit of glove on its route through to Rishabh Pant.

The appeal was instantaneous from India and Stokes was given out. The all-rounder's innings included 4 fours and 10 sixes.

Earlier, chasing a target of 337 runs, England gained momentum against India despite a wicket down. Jonny Bairstow and Stokes were batting for the visitors and built a good partnership.

Bairstow registered a century and was adding more runs to the scoreboard along with Stokes. After Stokes fell for 99, Bairstow followed and was dismissed for 124. Stand-in skipper Jos Buttler was bowled for a duck.

Stokes had put on 175 runs for the second wicket with Bairstow, who recorded his 19th ODI century off 95 balls. Before them, Jason Roy too had scored a half-century and added a 110-run partnership for England's opening wicket.

Earlier, India finished with a total of 336/6 from 50 overs. KL Rahul notched up his fifth ODI century, while Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant peeled off impressive half-centuries