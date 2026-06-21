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Ben Stokes retains England captaincy despite nightclub incident; return date confirmed

England have retained Ben Stokes as Test captain despite the controversy surrounding his nightclub incident. The England and Wales Cricket Board has backed the all-rounder, while confirming his return date for national duty as preparations continue for a busy international schedule.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 09:02 PM IST

Ben Stokes retains England captaincy despite nightclub incident; return date confirmed
Ben Stokes (Courtesy: X)
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    Ben Stokes will keep his role as captain of the England team, despite the recent nightclub incident that caused him to miss the second Test against New Zealand at the Oval. The talented all-rounder is set to rejoin the national squad for the third Test at Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham, starting June 25.

    England's head coach, Brendon McCullum, confirmed this news after the conclusion of the second Test, which England lost by 273 runs. The former New Zealand captain announced that Stokes will lead the team in the crucial series decider.

    "Ben will be back. He'll be back and he'll be captain. You're just trying to make sure you're very communicative right throughout. We all got the same ambition, which is to make English cricket a very good team and to try to achieve results on the field, and that hasn't changed," said McCullum as per BBC Sports.

    "We've worked together intimately for four years. We've achieved some cool things and let ourselves down in other things. Our motivation, belief and ambition for this side has not wavered. We have robust conversations all the way through and I think that is to be expected when you're in positions of leadership. There is a mutual respect to how we operate with those. I anticipate we'll be able to work together really well in the week coming and I'm sure that both of us have that same vision for this cricket team," he added.

    Following the altercation at a London nightclub with a player from the Saracens rugby team, both Stokes and pacer Gus Atkinson were unavailable for selection after their involvement in a physical confrontation post England's victory at Lord's in the first Test.

    In the days that followed, the England Cricket Board (ECB) and team management remained tight-lipped about Stokes' future with the team. There were also rumors suggesting that the iconic cricketer was contemplating retirement from the longest format of the game.

    However, those concerns were alleviated when Stokes played for Durham in a County Championship match against Northamptonshire on Friday.

    The ECB requested that Durham release Stokes mid-match, signaling his return to the national team. Likewise, Atkinson has also been withdrawn from Surrey's match against Glamorgan.

    Also read| Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 29-ball 94 powers India-A to tri-series title; beat SL-A by 66 runs

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