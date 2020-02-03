Ben Stokes' reply to 'If you were on phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him?' is very 'desi'

Since the final T20I match between India and New Zealand, many photos have been doing the rounds on social media. From skipper Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson sitting on the sidelines with Rishabh Pant to even the Indian captain talking on the phone.

Kohli's talking on the phone has gained so much attention that many asked the same question, 'who was he talking to'.

Jumping on the boat was ESPNcricinfo who shared the photo on Twitter and asked fans “If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him?”.

While many cricket fans were quick to answer, one reply got every desi happy. It was none other than Ben Stokes.

The English cricketer's name has been associated with Kohli for so long that he knew what he would tell him.

Also read SA vs ENG: Ben Stokes fined by ICC for verbally abusing fan during Wanderers Test

Replying to the picture, Stokes said: “Ben Stokes -- if you know you know”

“Ben Stokes” if you know you know https://t.co/xgZtYFQAoR — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) February 3, 2020

The World Cup hero had last year said that he was “tired” of being mentioned in tweets (especially from Indians) whenever Kohli used the Hindi cuss word.

However, over the years, Stokes has been enjoying it and had even tweeted when Rohit Sharma had shouted at Cheteshwar Pujara during the South Africa series.

Rohit was heard screaming 'Puji bhag bhen***d' and The talk was caught on the stump mics.

Taking to social media, Stokes had written, "This time it’s Rohit, not Virat....if you know you know".