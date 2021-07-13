Ben Stokes raises question over Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni; claims India lost to England deliberately in 2019 World Cup

England star all-rounder Ben Stokes' mention of India's intent during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in his new book has stirred a new controversy. Former Pakistan fast bowler Sikander Bakht has claimed that Stokes in his new book 'On Fire' has mentioned that India deliberately lost to England, to eliminate Pakistan from the qualifying race for the semi-finals.

Ben Stokes has written that when MS Dhoni came in to bat, Team India needed 112 runs to win in the remaining 11 overs and he batted in a bizarre fashion. Stokes questioned Dhoni's intent when the side was chasing 338 runs against the hosts.

Stokes also questioned Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's partnership and sensed something off, but he later denied that claim.

In the 38th match of the 2019 World Cup, India could manage only 306/5 and lost the match by 31 runs. Indian fans were pretty upset with how the team lost that game as MS Dhoni and KEdar Jadhav returned unbeaten but still they couldn't chase the score.

Dhoni scored 42 runs in 31 balls, while Jadhav accumulated 12 runs in 13 balls. When the two players joined, Team India needed almost 10 runs per over, however, there was no urgency to be seen from any of the two batsmen, after which both Kohli and Dhoni's intent were questioned as England's win meant, Pakistan were out of the semi-final race.

Ben Stokes writes in his book that India lost to England deliberately to remove Pakistan from world Cup 19 and we predicted it Pakistan India relationship — Sikander Bakht May 28, 2020

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was in the commentary box back then had also expressed his surprise at the way Dhoni and Jadhav batted.