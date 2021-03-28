India vs England: Ben Stokes makes THIS hilarious revelation about visitors

All-rounder Ben Stokes was the star in the second ODI with his 99 runs off just 50 balls. He along with Jonny Bairstow’s match-winning 124 helped India chase down the total of 336 runs in the 44th over.

However, before the second clash, Stokes made a hilarious revelation about his teammates. He stated that the England side uses women deodorants before stepping on the field.

"It smells better. The pomegranate one — it's top drawer," Stokes was quoted as saying to talkSPORT from India. "I'm not the only one," he said.

Laura Woods, Ally McCoist, and Jamie O’Hara - the show's hosts - asked Stokes about who all use these deos and the smasher said, "The whole squad."

Meanwhile, in the second ODI, England made a comeback as they defeated India by 6 wickets. India lost the toss and were forced to bat first. They lost both of their openers in the powerplay but captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched a promising partnership.

Rishabh Pant, who joined Rahul after Kohli's dismissal smashed a quick-fire 77 runs to shift the momentum. Rahul too brought up a magnificent hundred and helped India put up a huge total of 336 runs.

England played a stunning 175-run stand off just 117 deliveries for the second-wicket between Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

India will take on England in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Sunday. Both teams have won 1 game each and it all boils down to this final decider.