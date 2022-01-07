Ashes 2022: Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow react after being body-shamed at SCG by a fan - WATCH

Surely the Ashes series has not gone in favour of the English side, but in the 4th Test against Australia, they did put on a fighting show. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow led England's fightback with gutsy knocks to help save their side from total humiliation.

England was tottering at 36/4 after Australia declared at 416/8 while batting first. It looked like it would be a similar performance as it had happened in the other Tests, however, Stokes and Bairstow stood up for the team at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The duo added 128 runs for the fifth wicket and while several fans lauded the duo at the stadium, one disgruntled fan passed mean comments, body-shaming them.

When the two batters were heading towards the dressing room after a hard-fought second session on Day 3, they heard a 'so-called' fan say, "Stokes, you're fat". While the all-rounder ignored the abuse directed towards him, he lost it when he heard the man say, "Take your jumper off, Bairstow, lose some weight Bairstow".

The all-rounder stopped at the stairs as his anger was evident and Bairstow was heard saying, "Pal, That's right. Just turn around and walk away. Weak as piss".

Notably, Team director Ashley Giles was also in the stairs when this incident took place and he did not intervene but did give Bairstow a pat on his back for his effort.

WATCH:

Talking about the clash, Stokes had fallen prey to off-spinner Nathan Lyon shortly after the tea break and he departed after scoring 66, his highest score in this series.

As for Bairstow, he had not feature in the first two games, but now that he did, he slammed England's first century this series. At stumps on Day 3, the Three Lions were 258/7, trailing by 158 runs.